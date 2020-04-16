Acclaimed Author-Historian Yuval Harari: I Would Definitely Choose Greece to Lead the World

Yuval Noah Harari, one of the world’s top minds — someone people “look to” in times of crisis, as James Corden noted on his show — had glowing words for how Greece has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an all-encompassing with Corden on The Late Late Show, Harari, the author of the global best-seller Sapiens, spoke about government responses, people’s lack of trust in authority and how humankind will emerge from the crisis.

At one point in the interview, Harari was speaking about how nations were responding and spoke specifically about Greece.

“Greece is doing an amazing job in containing this epidemic,” he said “If I had to choose between Greece and the United States for who should be leading the world now, giving us a plan of action, I would definitely choose Greece.”

Harari also said that it is encouraging to see that “almost all over the world, people have a hidden reservoir of deep trust in science despite the attacks of recent years on science. I hope when the crisis is over, people will remember who they really trusted,” he said.

Watch Harari’s interview with James Corden

The shout out by one of the world’s top historians was enough to get a thank you tweet from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

On behalf of the Greek people, I would like to thank @harari_yuval for his kind words. During these trying times, everyone has had to make sacrifices, but we stand united and determined in the fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Z8jkQlEerM — Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kmitsotakis) April 16, 2020

