You’ll Never Eat a Boring Grilled Cheese Sandwich Again

YouTube is full of hidden gems of posts, if you look deep and hard enough and have enough time on your hands.

A random search for a Spanakopita recipe (who would have known?) resulted in this fabulous recipe and wonderful video of a new obsession of mine— a Grilled Spanakopita Sandwich.

I’ve already tried this several times— minus the cream cheese (sorry Philadelphia, but there’s nothing Greek about your cheese and I like to stay true to my mom’s spanakopita recipe).

Joshua Weissman, aka the Food-Dee on YouTube, does a great job in explaining and don’t make the same mistake I did the first time of adding the feta into the hot frying pan. It will all melt from the heat.

Feta (and any other cheese you decide to add) melts much more beautifully in the oven when you put the sandwich in to finish it.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!