Yorgos Lanthimos Directs Latest Gucci Campaign

One wouldn’t expect anything but the surreal from Greek director and photographer Yorgos Lanthimos.

Best-known for Academy Award-nominated films The Lobster and The Favourite, Lanthimos was tapped by Gucci to create a campaign for the fashion house’s S/S20 collection.

Lanthimos, who is known for his surreal and unhinged films, shot the campaign on the streets of Los Angeles with models who share the frame with a herd of horses. The horses wander along the Lala Land’s boulevards, down the aisles of a plane, swimming in hotel pools and hanging out at the beach.

But madness and surrealism were exactly what Gucci was going after with the campaign.

“However one looks at the campaign as a whole, there is no way to get to the point, and that is exactly the point, which makes for a libertarian message: truth and style are in the eye and in the ways of the beholder,” said a statement from the house this morning. “The narrative plot is ultimately left to the viewers to outline. Each eye, a path.”

Horses feature prominently in Gucci’s history, though: in fact, the house begun as a saddlery selling leather goods to horseriders in the early 1920s and, though expanding to a successful line of luggage, accessories and eventually fashion, the equestrian influence would remain key to the brand.

Watch Yorgos Lanthimos’ Campaign for Gucci

