Yes, There’s a National Gyro Day… and It’s Today

We don’t know the origins of the “holiday” or what you’re supposed to do— or how to celebrate— but it’s true. There’s a National Gyro Day.

Go ahead. Google it. See… it’s true. September 1 has been designated National Gyro Day by someone and for some reason, we’re not sure why. There are even hashtags and posts and it’s all over social media— even YouTube videos by various creators.

But why not? For decades, it’s been the unofficial go-to street food throughout Greece and the entire world, with tens of thousands of gyro shops from Adelaide to Zimbabwe selling different varieties— lamb, pork, chicken— even the famous Chicago-style gyro that was turned into mainstream fast food in the Windy City back in the 1970s by Peter Parthenis of Grecian Delight fame.

So we’re celebrating too— by sharing an intoxicating video (or is she just intoxicated?) of a YouTuber who shares with her followers how to pronounce the word “gyro.”

