Home NewsEntertainment With New Greek Passports in Hand, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Meet Prime Minister
EntertainmentNews

With New Greek Passports in Hand, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Meet Prime Minister

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
With New Greek Passports in Hand, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Meet Prime Minister

With a photograph on his Instagram page, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva welcome Greece’s newest “Honorary Citizens” Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

“Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are now proud Greek citizens,” Mitsotakis posted, along with the photograph.

The Hollywood power couple arrived in Greece earlier in July but have stayed huddled in their home on the island of Antiparos.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson land in Paros Island in Greece in a private jet.

Hanks– an outspoken lover of all things Greek– and his entire family were granted Honorary Greek Citizenship by a Presidential decree last year by then Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Within moments of posting, the photo has been “liked” and commented on tens of thousands of times.

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +
Avatar

You may also like

Greek Government Quick to Fire Racist Educator After...

Elpidophoros: Turkish Mentality of the Conqueror is ‘Dangerous’

U.S. Ambassador Pyatt Sends Strong Message of Support...

Archbishop Elpidophoros Takes Hagia Sophia Issue to Trump,...

French President Posts Message in Greek Supporting Greece,...

Australians Renew $71,000 Grant to Provide Food for...

State Department Sends Ambiguous Message on Turkish Drilling...

Greek Armed Forces on High Alert Over Turkish...

Australian TV Commentators Blast “Thug” Erdogan for Hagia...

American Catholics to Join Greek Orthodox National Day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.