With New Greek Passports in Hand, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Meet Prime Minister

With a photograph on his Instagram page, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva welcome Greece’s newest “Honorary Citizens” Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

“Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are now proud Greek citizens,” Mitsotakis posted, along with the photograph.

The Hollywood power couple arrived in Greece earlier in July but have stayed huddled in their home on the island of Antiparos.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson land in Paros Island in Greece in a private jet.

Hanks– an outspoken lover of all things Greek– and his entire family were granted Honorary Greek Citizenship by a Presidential decree last year by then Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Within moments of posting, the photo has been “liked” and commented on tens of thousands of times.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!