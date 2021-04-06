Home NewsDiaspora Week-Long Campaign for Two Greece-Based Animal Welfare Groups
by Gregory Pappas
The New York-based Greek America Foundation has launched a week-long fundraising and awareness campaign to support two animal welfare organizations in Greece.

The campaign, which was launched on World Stray Animal Day has a goal to raise $2500 which will be split evenly between Animal Welfare Karpathos and the Souda Shelter Project in Hania, Crete.

Both organizations are doing critical work to save and rehabilitate abandoned dogs and cats that have found their way in the streets.

The campaign is part of the Greek America Foundation’s Project Hope for Greece campaign, which aims to support qualifying Greece-based charitable organizations with financial support and awareness in North America.

In addition to the two animal welfare groups supported by the Foundation, six children charities are part of the program which have received in excess of $40,000 over the past year in grants.

Click here to read more about the Stray Animal campaign and donate.

