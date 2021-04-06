Week-Long Campaign for Two Greece-Based Animal Welfare Groups

The New York-based Greek America Foundation has launched a week-long fundraising and awareness campaign to support two animal welfare organizations in Greece.

The campaign, which was launched on World Stray Animal Day has a goal to raise $2500 which will be split evenly between Animal Welfare Karpathos and the Souda Shelter Project in Hania, Crete.

Both organizations are doing critical work to save and rehabilitate abandoned dogs and cats that have found their way in the streets.

The campaign is part of the Greek America Foundation’s Project Hope for Greece campaign, which aims to support qualifying Greece-based charitable organizations with financial support and awareness in North America.

In addition to the two animal welfare groups supported by the Foundation, six children charities are part of the program which have received in excess of $40,000 over the past year in grants.

Click here to read more about the Stray Animal campaign and donate.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update