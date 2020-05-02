Watch Anna Vissi’s Full Concert She Shared with the Greek Nation on Mega TV

Entertainers in Greece are adapting to a new reality after several months of shuttered nightclubs and cancelled festivals and concerts.

In collaboration with MEGA TV, Greece’s pop diva Anna Vissi shared more than two hours of her original songs that are timeless throughout the Greek world.

The concert aired on Friday evening, May 1st and was streamed live on the network’s website.

The concert included messages from people like the President of the Republic of Cyprus, where Vissi was born.

Watch Anna Vissi on Mega TV:

