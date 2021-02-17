Home FeaturesArts Video Shows Behind-the-Scenes Art of Creating Ancient and Byzantine Mosaics
Video Shows Behind-the-Scenes Art of Creating Ancient and Byzantine Mosaics

There’s more to ancient and Byzantine mosaics than meets the eye. The design and arrangement of hundreds or thousands of tesserae — stone or glass cubes — is a complex process involving meticulous planning.

But before a mosaicist begins any project, a solid foundation is necessary. From there, the artist can create a work of art that could last for centuries.

In the video below, Matteo Randi, a master mosaicist from the Chicago Mosaic School, demonstrates his art by recreating a section of the Art Institute of Chicago’s fifth century Byzantine item “Mosaic Fragment with a Man Leading a Giraffe.”

Byzantine mosaics
Mosaic Fragment with Man Leading a Giraffe. Composed of thousands of small tesserae, or stone cubes, it shows a giraffe and a human handler standing against a decorative backdrop of scallop-shaped semicircles. Byzantine; Syria or Lebanon. Fifth century. (Photo courtesy of the Art Institute of Chicago)

The video was produced with support from the Long Range Fund grant provided by the Community Associates of the Art Institute of Chicago. The video is part of LaunchPad, a program of digital interpretive materials that supplement the viewing of artwork on display at the institute.

Video: Making Ancient and Byzantine Mosaics

The Pappas Post

