(Video) Archbishop Elpidophoros of America at Black Lives Matter Demonstration

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America participated in peaceful protests unfolding on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, NY, as seen on a Facebook live video by Eric Adams, the president of the Borough of Brooklyn.

With protestors chanting “No Justice No Peace,” the Archbishop shared his own voice about racism and discrimination in America, stating that “It is so important to be all here together. We are all Americans and we are protecting the American values…human dignity, freedom, against racism and any kind of discrimination and violence.”

Also in the video is Andrew Gounardes, a member of the New York State Senate, who participated in the peaceful demonstration. Gounardes said this was a “huge international movement” that he was proud to be a part of.

The Greek Orthodox Church has a long history of supporting the plight of African Americans.

In one of the most significant moments of the Civil Rights movement, Archbishop Iakovos walked hand in hand with Martin Luther King Jr., in Selma, Alabama.

Archbishop Demetrios, the predecessor of Elpidophoros, also marched in Selma with President Barack Obama to mark the 50th anniversary of the event.

In a Facebook post, the Archbishop expressed his views on why he participated in the demonstration.

“I came here to Brooklyn today in order to stand in solidarity with my fellow sisters and brothers whose rights have been sorely abused. This was a peaceful protest, one without violence of any kind, and I thank all of those involved, because violence begets only more violence. We must speak and speak loudly against the injustice in our country. It is our moral duty and obligation to uphold the sanctity of every human being. We have faced a pandemic of grave physical illness, but the spiritual illness in our land runs even deeper and must be healed by actions as well as words. And so, I will continue to stand in the breach together with all those who are committed to preserving peace, justice, and equality for every citizen of goodwill, regardless of their race, religion, gender or ethnic origin.“

Video from Brooklyn Borough Eric Adam’s Facebook

