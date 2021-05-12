Vassy Takes Over Times Square with New Song Release

A familiar face appeared in New York City’s Time Square last Friday, when multi-platinum and award-winning artist VASSY flashed across the billboard in light of her new song release.

For her latest dance-pop hit “Chase,” VASSY, born Vassy Karagiorgos, teams up with fellow Aria chart-toppers, Aussie producer duo Bonka (Chainsmokers, Timmy Trumpet). The single is a sultry and provocative upbeat record that brings out your inner demons enticing you to dance.

“Chase” traverses the pop and dance music realms while remaining emotive and progressive at its core. Backed by a symphony of synth pop beats, deep bass, and percussion sounds, VASSY’s hypnotizing vocals will have the listeners lost in a trance.

The track came about while the Australian native was catching up with her compatriots over the phone, reminiscing and missing her home country. She played the song for the duo and Bonka gravitated to the idea instantly.

“I teamed up with the boys as I was feeling very homesick and really missing Australia,” Vassy told The Pappas Post. “Not being able to go back home because of the pandemic and quarantine restrictions that the Australian government placed, we ended up wanting to work on this song together, which was so amazing.”

“It felt really good to make this with my fellow Australians and I am so excited to release this in Australia, as well as the US,” the singer said.

“Chase” follows the Australian native’s previous #1 dance singles including “Bad,” her anthem with David Guetta and Showtek which racked up over two billion streams and became a certified global hit in more than 20 countries.

“Bad” turned seven times double-platinum in 10 countries and won Vassy an IDMA for “Best Electronic Vocalist” in 2015.

Vassy’s other smash-hit single was “Secrets” with Tiësto and KSHMR which has gone six times platinum, topped the charts in 30 countries and won her an IDMA for “Best Electro House Record” in 2016.

Having earned her stripes through some of the most prized collaborations in dance music history, VASSY’s vocals and songwriting craftsmanship seem to be instant hit material.

The LA-based singer/songwriter’s production style ranges from dance to soul to reggae. She has topped the Billboard Dance charts eight times with recent singles “Concrete Heart,” “LOST” featuring Afrojack and “Nothing To Lose” co-produced with Tiësto.

