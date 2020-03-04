US Embassy Issues Travel Warning for Parts of Greece

The US Embassy in Athens and US Consulate General in Thessaloniki issued a travel warning to American citizens either visiting or planning to visit areas of Greece affected by the latest refugee crisis developments.

The warning list includes the islands of Lesvos, Chios and Samos, as well the northeastern region of Evros, near the Turkish border.

Each of the listed areas have seen increased tensions over the past days amid Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s warning about sending “millions” of refugees and migrants into Europe via Greece.

“Large numbers of migrants and refugees are gathered at multiple locations along the Greek-Turkish border,” the embassy wrote on its website. “Roadblocks and protests — including some violent clashes — have broken out and continue to occur on the island of Lesvos and the land border in the Evros region. The Embassy has received reports of violence against US citizens attempting to travel in Lesvos.”

“The Embassy is in contact with the local authorities regarding the safety and security of US citizens in these locations,” the post continues. “At this time, there are no changes to the travel policy for US government personnel or to consular services.”

Featured image: Greek police use tear gas against migrants waiting at the border crossing at Kastanies and Pazarkule to cross to the European Union territories on Feb. 28, 2020. (Credit / IHA Photo)

The embassy included the following list of actions that US citizens should take if visiting the aforementioned areas of Greece.

– Consider departing the area if you feel your personal safety is at risk

– Have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government assistance

– Follow instructions from local authorities

– Avoid crowds and demonstrations

– Keep a low profile

– Notify friends and family of your safety

– Monitor local media for updates

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.