US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt to People of Greece: We are in this Together

by Gregory Pappas
Powerful messages of support to the people of Greece– and indirectly to Turkish authorities perpetrating the recent border crisis– flooded Twitter during the weekend as United States Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt accompanied Deputy Assistant Secretary Matt Palmer to northern Greece.

Pyatt sent numerous Tweets to affirm American solidarity with Greece’s recent challenged against Turkish border aggression.

“Our message of solidarity to the people of Greece, in particular in Evros, East Macedonia and Thrace. As I said in Athens, the USA and Greece are in this together,” he Tweeted over the weekend during a visit to Alexandroupolis.

Pyatt also commented on the “professionalism” of Greek security forces which have been under attack by Turkish fake news, coming from the highest levels of the Turkish government.

The Ambassador also shared a photo during a visit with Metropolitan Anthimos, who presides over the area’s Greek Orthodox Church.

The strong messages accompanied similar statements by Deputy Assistant Secretary Matt Palmer who was accompanying Pyatt on the trip to northern Greece.

