Upcoming Film to Showcase Naousa, Paros When Tourists Are Gone

The village of Naousa on Paros island is among Greece’s most beloved and frequently visited tourist destinations.

Naousa’s classical Cycladic architecture of houses, hotels and other buildings have made the village an ornament not only of Paros but also the Cyclades islands in general.

During its peak months from April to October, Paros welcomes thousands of daily visitors. But in summer 2020 — when Greece’s borders remained closed to most non-EU travelers amid the COVID-19 pandemic — the island looked a bit different.

That’s not to say that its port town looked any less scenic without the crowds; in fact, it was quite the opposite.

Naousa’s quieter yet equally beautiful side can be seen in “NakedNaousa,” an upcoming film made by Boston native and digital content creator Tony Kariotis. The film is scheduled to release later this month (exact release date to be announced).

“NakedNaousa” comes as the follow-up to Kariotis’ March 2020 film “NakedSantorini,” a three-part series which showcases another one of Greece’s most iconic islands during winter months.

Kariotis, whose Instagram accounts @greece, @iamgreece and @hooplagreeks have reached more than 117,000 combined followers, wanted to showcase one of the most photographed Greek islands — but from a new perspective.

