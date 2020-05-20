Uncertainty for US, Canadian National Traveling into Greece on July 1

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a number of measures that will help jump start the Greek economy including a reduction of various taxes and a plan to keep as many Greeks employed as possible with various incentives to employers.

Mitsotakis also announced the reopening of Greece’s borders to international travelers beginning July 1– with fine print he didn’t include in his televised message.

What Mitsotakis didn’t elaborate on— which was explained in detail by Greece’s Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis— is the fact that ONLY nationals from nations that positive epidemiological results will be allowed entry into Greece beginning on July 1.

Theocharis didn’t go into specifics on which countries are considered safe and which would be deemed unsafe. The final decision, he said, would be determined by “epidemiological criteria” and decided upon by health experts. The list of nations, he said, would be announced by the end of May.

Specifically, what Minister Theocharis said, and posted in his report was this:

Second Stage of Tourism Openings – July 1

-Opening up of flights from abroad to all (Greek) airports

-Entrance permitted from all countries

-Exceptions will be made for nations with negative epidemiological characteristics

-The nations that will be excluded will be announced soon

-The nations that have been excluded from this second stage will be monitored based on their epidemiological characteristics.

The slide that outlines this is Page 10 of a larger presentation about restarting Greek tourism. See the full presentation here.