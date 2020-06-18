U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt Video Message to U.S. Citizens in Greece

United States Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt has issued a video message to U.S. citizens living and/or traveling in Greece.

In his message, he announces the re-opening of the Embassy’s various functions for U.S. citizens, including various consular services like passport renewals.

He praised the Greek government’s fact-based plan to fight the pandemic in Greece and mentioned several government ministries with whom various U.S. government and corporate interests maintained close ties with during the lockdown period.

Pyatt announced the gradual re-opening of the Embassy’s services and the new safety measures that will be in place, including mandatory face coverings for all entering Embassy offices.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!