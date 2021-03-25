Two Rare Hermes Silk Scarves Honoring Greek Revolution On Auction for Charity

Two unique and rare silk scarves from the prestigious Hermes fashion house in Paris have been donated by an anonymous collector in Los Angeles to the New York-based Greek America Foundation.

The scarves were sent with a handwritten note that congratulated the organization for their charitable and philanthropic efforts, particularly the volunteer program called “Greek America Corps,” which sends young Americans and Canadians to volunteer in Greece.

“Your work is commendable and with these scarves, which have been in my family for three generations, I hope further support your efforts— particularly your volunteer program in Greece,” the anonymous donor said in her letter.

Identified only as Ms. L., in a subsequent telephone conversation with Gregory Pappas, founder of the Greek America Foundation, she explained that she owns more than 1,000 Hermes scarves and is currently donating many to various charities, as there are no female heirs left in her family who “will enjoy them and understand their value and significance.”







The scarves are part of Hermes’ collection dedicated to the 1821 Greek Revolution and were designed in the 1980s by the French designer/artist Julia Abadie. Accoring to company records, only 500 of each color/style were made, making these extremely rare pieces.

Hermes scarves have gone for thousands of dollars in auctions throughout the world as an active collector base exists throughout the world.

The Greek America Foundation’s auction runs through early April and the proceeds benefit the organization’s charitable and philanthropic activities, including a successful campaign that supports charities in Greece that help disenfranchised children.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update