TV Writer Dan Harmon Creating Animated Series Set in Ancient Mythical Greece

by Darden Livesay
Emmy-winning creator Dan Harmon is developing an animated comedy series set in mythical ancient Greece and scheduled to premiere in 2022, according to an announcement from Fox.

The series, which remains untitled, forms part of a larger animation deal Harmon made with Fox in 2020. The series will center on a family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

“Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity and pop culture,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn said in a press release.

Voice casting for the program is currently underway and is expected to be announced in several months. A release date for the series remains unspecified.

Hamon’s portfolio includes television series such as Adult Swim’s animated comedy “Rick and Morty” and NBC’s sitcom “Community.”

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Darden Livesay

