TV Writer Dan Harmon Creating Animated Series Set in Ancient Mythical Greece

Emmy-winning creator Dan Harmon is developing an animated comedy series set in mythical ancient Greece and scheduled to premiere in 2022, according to an announcement from Fox.

The series, which remains untitled, forms part of a larger animation deal Harmon made with Fox in 2020. The series will center on a family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

“Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity and pop culture,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn said in a press release.

Voice casting for the program is currently underway and is expected to be announced in several months. A release date for the series remains unspecified.

Hamon’s portfolio includes television series such as Adult Swim’s animated comedy “Rick and Morty” and NBC’s sitcom “Community.”

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!