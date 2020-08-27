Turkey Granting Citizenship to a Dozen Hamas Terrorists

An Israeli diplomat at Israel’s Embassy in Ankara confirmed reports that Turkey is granting citizenship to a dozen members of the Hamas terrorist group.

The reports come after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a public meeting with members of the group, which has been designated as a terror organization by the United States and the European Union.

The Erdogan-Hamas meeting was condemned by the U.S. State Department in a strong statement, despite the fact that on numerous occasions, U.S. President Donald Trump continues to praise Erdogan.

“Some are in the process, some already got (the documents), but we are talking about around a dozen,” Roey Gilad, chargé d’affaires at Israel’s embassy in Turkey, told the Reuters news agency.

“We have already one document that we will present to the government in copy,” he said. “Judging by the last experience we had by presenting a well-based portfolio to the government… and getting no reply, I must say I don’t have high hopes that something will be done this time.”

Erdogan met on Saturday with a Hamas delegation that included politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh and the terror group’s No. 2, Saleh al-Arouri — a top military commander who has a $5 million US bounty on his head.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!