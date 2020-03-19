They Cancelled Her Charity Race, But Marielena Balouris is Still Running!

Even though her race was cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Marielena Balouris isn’t letting it keep her from running to support a cause near and dear to her heart.

The evening news anchor at WAVY in Norfolk, Marielena was scheduled to run alongside thousands of fellow runners in the annual Shamrock Weekend 8K in Virginia Beach on Sunday, March 21st. but the race was canceled as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

As a member of a virtual team of athletes called “Team Greek America” Marielena was running to raise money for children’s charities in Greece via the Greek America Foundation’s Project Hope for Greece campaign.

In only a matter of days, Marielena raised close to $1,000 from family, friends and strangers who supported her cause.

Although her race is off, she refuses to let the Coronavirus dampen her spirits, nor those of the people who had donated to her race from throughout the country.

According to health experts, running is one of the safest ways to stay healthy, keep your immune system boosted and maintain the social distancing necessary to stay safe.

Marielena is embracing that spirit wholeheartedly and this weekend will run a “virtual 8K”— staying healthy during these strange times, while simultaneously fulfilling her commitment to support children in the nation where her grandparents emigrated from.

All proceeds from her fundraiser will benefit the Greek America Foundation’s Project Hope for Greece #ChildrenOfGreece campaign. The campaign supports children’s charities in Greece that provide aid for vulnerable and disenfranchised kids.

The Pappas Post is proud to support positive messages like this during these difficult times.