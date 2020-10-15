These Abandoned Cretan Sisters Need Names!

We’re trying to help name these beautiful Cretan sisters that were rescued by the Souda Shelter Project after being abandoned on the streets of Hania on the island of Crete.

The New York City-based Greek America Foundation has officially “adopted” the Souda Shelter, which is run by a dedicated American animal welfare volunteer named Elizabeth Iliakis.

The first campaign by the Greek America Foundation, on behalf of the Souda Shelter, is the naming of these two beautiful Cretan sisters.





Here’s how you can be a part of the naming process:

Step One: Watch this video. Doesn’t your heart melt?

Step Two: Make a donation of any size by clicking here. These funds will be used for the health and welfare of these two puppies.

Step Three: After you’ve made your donation, return to the original post on Facebook and comment on the post with your two suggestions for names.

When the fundraising campaign closes on Friday, October 23, we will create a new post and ask for public votes! Stay tuned!

