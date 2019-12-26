Thea Liza’s Simple Vasilopita

Mary Papoulias-Platis mixes her California coastal living with a dose of Greek flair on her popular website, California Greek Girl.

She shares numerous tips and treats, organizes cooking classes and has an avid following. She also preserves Greek heirloom traditions from her family and we’re lucky to have her Aunt Liza’s Vasilopita recipe.

Don’t forget to place the good luck coin in the batter!

Happy New Year from Mary Papoulias-Platis at California Greek Girl. Visit her Facebook page here.

Thea Liza’s vintage holiday card and handwritten recipe for her niece.

Ingredients

½ pound butter, melted

2 cups sugar

6 teaspoons baking powder

4 cups flour

3 eggs

Zest of 1 orange

½ cup milk

Instructions

1. Butter the bottom and sides of a 12×3 – inch round cake pan.

2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

3. Melt the butter and beat on medium high with the mixer until light in color. Set aside.

4. Beat eggs until light in color for about 3-4 minutes.

5. Add sugar and continue beating until fluffy for another 3-4 minutes.

6. On medium low speed add milk, baking powder, orange zest to eggs.

7. On low speed add flour and cooled butter alternately to batter. Do not over beat.

8. Place wrapped coin in the bottom of the pan. (I wrap my coin with wax paper)

9. Pour batter into baking pan.

10. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 -35 minutes until lightly brown.

11. Test with a toothpick for doneness and let cool.

12. Place cooking rack or plate on top and flip over. Flip once more so top is face up. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve.

13. Don’t forget the coin!

