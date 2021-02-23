The Ultimate Olive Oil Lemon Cake

Everyone should have a “go-to” (olive oil) lemon cake in their back pocket ready to pull out and whip together for a last-minute treat, or when you find out unexpected guests are coming to visit.

This classic olive oil cake is a perfect way to bring a touch of that Greek lemon orchard into your home! The most important thing about this recipe is to use the very best ingredients— which include nothing but Greek extra virgin olive oil, Greek sea salt (ideally the purest kind which comes from the Ionian Sea near Messolonghi) and of course, organic lemons.

Scroll to the bottom for some tips on how to change this recipe up a but and give it even more Greek inspiration.

Ingredients

Serves 8-10

½ cup extra virgin Greek olive oil, more to grease the baking pan

1 cup flour

1 large organic lemon, zested (about 1 Tbsp.) and juiced (3½ Tbsp.), kept separate

1 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. Greek sea salt salt

4 large eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

Powdered sugar, for serving

*Extra virgin Greek olive oil, sea salt (optional) honey and marmalade can be sourced from Olive Grove Market.

Instructions

Heat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch round cake pan with olive oil using a paper towel and line the bottom with a parchment round. Don’t forget to rub the oil on the parchment, also In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, lemon zest, baking powder, and sea salt. In another bowl use the whisk attachment of a hand mixer and beat the eggs and sugar on high until fluffy, about 3-4 minutes. Reduce the mixer to low speed and slowly add the extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice. Using a spatula, gently fold in the flour mixture until it is completely combined. Pour the batter into your greased pan and bake until golden, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack and run a knife along the edge. Let the cake cool about 20 minutes before flipping onto a cake plate. Let cool completely before dusting with powdered sugar to serve.

Tips

Serve with a dollop of Greek marmalade and you have a wonderful, citrusy treat to share.

Prefer oranges? You can make the exact same recipe, using orange zest and double the amount of fresh squeezed orange juice.

Adding raw, Cretan honey on top takes this cake to a new level. Honey should only be drizzled right before serving, otherwise it will moisten the cake. The ancient Greeks were masters at mixing honey and lemon in their cooking.

Another great way to garnish this cake is with candied lemon slices. Using a sharp knife, cut lemons into thin slices (approximately 1/8-inch thickness). In a large saucepan, combine 1 cup granulated sugar, 1 cup water and 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer over medium-low heat and add the lemon slices in a single layer when the sugar is dissolved. Simmer over medium-low heat for 15 minutes, gently flipping once or twice during the cooking process. When the lemons are slightly translucent, they are finished cooking (P.S.— the same method can be applied to oranges).

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update