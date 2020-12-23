Stunning Video Shows Completion of Athens Monuments Lighting Projects

In addition to the highly-touted lighting project of the Acropolis of Athens, which premiered during a live-streamed global event in September, the Greek Ministry of Culture has now revealed the completion of more than a dozen more ancient sites surrounding the sacred rock of the Acropolis.

The project, paid for and spearheaded by the Onassis Foundation, aims to present the monuments literally, in a new light.

The Ministry of Culture and Athletics released a video highlighting the projects.

The project included new LED lighting at the Temple of Hephaistus and the Philopappos Monument, as well as other important monuments surrounding the Acropolis.

Onassis tapped Emmy Award-winning lighting designer Eleftheria Deko to complete the projects, which were designed to reduce light pollution and make higher-quality lighting to showcase Greece’s sacred sites.

