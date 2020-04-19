Home News Stunning Drone Video Shows an Illuminated Athens on Pascha Eve
News

by Gregory Pappas
The Mayor of the City of Athens, Kostas Bakoyiannis, shared a stunning drone video of Athens from above at the midnight on Saturday night.

The video captured the fireworks display that symbolizes the moment Christians believe Jesus Christ resurrected from the dead.

Traditionally, Athens is a ghost town during Easter when millions of residents leave for their ancestral homes in towns, villages and islands throughout the Greek countryside.

This year, because of strict restrictions of movement imposed by the government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, Greeks were forbidden to leave their homes.

Police set up check points on highways and travel was limited only for medical or approved family reasons.

