Stunning Drone Video Shows an Illuminated Athens on Pascha Eve

The Mayor of the City of Athens, Kostas Bakoyiannis, shared a stunning drone video of Athens from above at the midnight on Saturday night.

The video captured the fireworks display that symbolizes the moment Christians believe Jesus Christ resurrected from the dead.

Traditionally, Athens is a ghost town during Easter when millions of residents leave for their ancestral homes in towns, villages and islands throughout the Greek countryside.

This year, because of strict restrictions of movement imposed by the government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, Greeks were forbidden to leave their homes.

Police set up check points on highways and travel was limited only for medical or approved family reasons.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.