Students at this American University in Athens Aren’t Missing Classes

Students at this American university in Athens, Greece aren’t missing classes after the Greek government shut down all schools in an effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

Moments after the March 11th order to close, administrators and staff at the Hellenic American University in Athens mobilized to ensure the continuity of their students’ learning in face of the COVID-19 crisis.

With the Greek government’s directive on March 11, 2020 ordering the closure of all schools and colleges in the country, Hellenic American University began delivering its on-site classes live on video and continued to support students via remote operations.

The transition was handled at its two instructional sites in Athens, Greece and Nashua, NH by creating virtual classrooms, which are held on the same days and hours as classes ordinarily would meet.

Students connect to the classroom and interact with their instructor and other students via the Microsoft Teams collaboration and videoconferencing application.

Instructors also use additional tools for collaboration and interaction provided through the University’s Blackboard e-learning platform.

The Director of eLearning Dr. Dimitris Tolias, who under the guidance of the University leadership is coordinating the transition along with Dr. Themis Kaniklidou, Director of Academics and the Dean of the Nashua campus Marieke Martin, points out that the University was well-prepared for the shift.

Most full-time faculty had already taught at least a few classes online and all had already been trained in online instruction. And even before the transition, academic support services such as the Writing Center were already assisting students at both campuses online.

For their part, students were already familiar with Blackboard eLearning platform, since they Use it to participate in collaborative activities and download learning content and submit assignments, whether their class is face-to-face or online.

The institution is also fortunate in having a relatively extensive collection of digital books and subscriptions to online periodicals databases, which had been acquired to provide the same resources to students at both campuses, but which proved to be vital in this transition.

Photo by Gaelle Marcel on Unsplash