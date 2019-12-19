World-Renowned Neurosurgeon Selected to Lead Nationally-Recognized Henry Ford Medical Group

Henry Ford Health System has selected internationally recognized brain tumor expert, Dr. Steven N. Kalkanis, to be the chief executive officer of the Henry Ford Medical Group starting in 2020.

A graduate of Harvard Medical School, Kalkanis will succeed Dr. William A. Conway, who is stepping down after more than 40 years working in healthcare.

The new officer will direct more than 1,900 physicians and researchers and assume responsibility for all aspects of clinical performance across 40 specialties. He will also serve as Henry Ford’s senior vice president and chief academic officer, taking responsibility for advancing the health system’s academic mission, including the development and advancement of all research and medical education programs.

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Steven Kalkanis to this expanded role,” Ford Health System CEO Wright L. Lassiter, III said. “Not only is Steve an accomplished and recognized neurosurgeon, he is a transformational leader who can build on the strong history and tradition of the Henry Ford Medical Group. We are excited to partner with him to drive the innovative approaches for which this medical group has long been known.”

Kalkanis will also work with health system clinical and operational leaders, as well as national and community partners to provide patient care and advance the health system’s population health and accountable care strategies.

Dr. Adnan Munkarah, Henry Ford Health System’s executive vice president and chief clinical officer, said Kalkanis brings the kind of dynamic leadership that will help the organization stay at the top of its field.

“Steve is a truly collaborative leader who always acts in the best interests of his patients and their families, as well as his colleagues,” Munkarah said. “We are confident that he can build critical partnerships both inside and outside our organization as we work to achieve lasting health and wellness in the communities we serve.”

Kalkanis joined Henry Ford in 2004 and currently serves as chair of the health system’s department of neurosurgery, ranked among the nation’s best by U.S. News and World Report. The Detroit native also serves as the medical director of the Henry Ford Cancer Institute and has led the expansion of cancer care services.

Kalkanis’ previous work with the Cancer Institute includes spearheading a comprehensive precision medicine and molecular tumor board program for all cancer types, as well as developing the health system’s new destination cancer facility — expected to open in 2020.

“I am honored to follow in the footsteps of such a storied and respected leader of the Henry Ford Medical Group,” Kalkanis said. “To have the opportunity to be part of a compassionate and diverse culture that is relentless in its pursuit of clinical innovation, pioneering research and next generation medical education has been a privilege.

He added: “In this new capacity, I am more committed than ever to stewarding transformational healthcare through a combination of precision medicine and digital advancements, distinctly personalized care, value-based solutions and a dedication to addressing the real challenges in our communities.”

Kalkanis currently serves as president of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, the largest association of its kind. He also leads a translational research laboratory investigating the molecular genetic differences between short and long term brain tumor survivors. The goal of such research is to refine future personalized medicine treatment protocols.

In 2018, Kalkanis was named a director of the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the official accrediting and credentialing body for all neurosurgeons practicing in the U.S. He has served as a visiting professor and guest lecturer for more than 100 national and international audiences and has authored more than 150 peer-reviewed publications.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.