One Child Prodigy’s Gift to the Locked-Down World and His Hopeful Message

This is one of the most beautiful things to come out of this pandemic.

Everywhere throughout the world, people are forced to stay home to protect themselves and those around them from the deadly coronavirus.

Artists of all types are making the best of the situation and being productive and creative.

In Crete, a group of traditional musicians created an emotional ballad about empty churches and blossoming fields with no young girls picking flowers. The YouTube video has been viewed over a million times.

Other artists in Greece including the Greek National Opera have uploaded their own videos which received tens of thousands of views.

Numerous examples exist of artists coming together to create beautiful music, including the seven-year-old Greek piano prodigy Stelios Kerasidis who went from performing in Carnegie Hall in New York City… to writing and ballad and performing it for a digital audience via YouTube.

Stelios created a new piano piece called “Isolation Waltz” and dedicated it to the people who suffer, and those who are isolated because of the pandemic.

The young musical genius offers a hopeful commentary before his digital performance, stating that “these days, I am home too… Let’s all have a bit more patience and soon we’ll all be outside swimming in the ocean.”

Stelios Kerasidis: Isolation Waltz

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.