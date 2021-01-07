Stavridis: ‘Of Course’ This Was Insurrection Against The Government

One of the most decorated military leaders in the history of the United States Navy, Admiral James Stavridis, has called Wednesday’s chaos at the U.S. Capitol an insurrection against the U.S. government.

He had harsh words for supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview on MSNBC, and told them to take off their MAGA hats and to wave the American fag, and not the flag of a single individual, a reference to insurrectionists waving Trump flags during their storming of the U.S. Capitol Building.

The retired former Allied Supreme Commander of NATO didn’t mince words when it came to his beliefs that this was an insurrection attempt against the United States.

On Twitter, Stavridis also called for perpetrators to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol to be brought to justice.

