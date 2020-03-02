Thousands Are “Standing With Greece,” by Changing Facebook Profile Photo

Thousands of Facebook users are changing their profile pictures with a custom “I Stand With Greece” filter to promote awareness about recent developments in the country due to its refugee crisis.

The filter was created by the US-based Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC), a national network of advocates and community leaders who advance Greek issues outside of Greece.

HALC’s effort comes in response to the increasing unrest in Greece’s northern Aegean islands, which have seen various clashes among police, migrants and civilians in the past week.

Last Thursday, the Greek government dispatched hundreds of riot police officers to the islands of Chios, Lesvos and Samos in response to local protests. Islanders reportedly protested after an announcement that the government would build permanent housing facilities for thousands refugees and migrants.

Tensions also rose this past weekend on Greece’s land frontier with Turkey as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened his country’s borders and encouraged hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants to cross over.

Various Greek American organizations have issued formal statements on the matter, including the Northern Aegean Relief Alliance, which announced on Facebook plans to hold a rally in New York City on Sunday, March 8.

To add a “I Stand With Greece Filter” to your Facebook profile, see the post below.

