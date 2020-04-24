Shakira… The Greek Philosopher

Billions of people around the world are using the time at home during the Coronavirus pandemic to take online courses, make music for their fans and learn to cook.

Others are doing absolutely nothing but eat and learning how to make TikTok videos.

Shakira is in the camp of self-advancement, using her time to take an online course on Greek philosophy— and not just any… but from a prestigious Ivy League university.

Like a proud, cheery, doting graduate, Shakira took for Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to share her excitement— and give a shout out to the mother of all Ancient Greek philosophers— Plato.

“I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know… my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the “fun” over the past month!”

I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know… my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the "fun" over the past month! pic.twitter.com/cFTCXDjliX — Shakira (@shakira) April 23, 2020

The noncredit course Shakira took, titled “Ancient Philosophy: Plato and His Predecessors,” is offered by the University of Pennsylvania through a platform called Coursera and is taught by UPenn Department of Philosophy Professor Susan Sauvé Meyer.

The Columbian-born pop singer— one of the biggest names in pop music— has more than a quarter of a billion followers on her social media channels.

Within minutes “Plato” was trending in a dozen South and Central American countries on Twitter and google searches about the Greek philosopher spiked.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.