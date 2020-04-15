Home FeaturesDestinations Rhodes Send Lovely Message to International Tourist Friends
DestinationsFeatures

Rhodes Send Lovely Message to International Tourist Friends

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
Rhodes

The hotels would normally be bustling with activity– staff making beds and washing verandas from the winter’s dust. Kitchens being prepped to pump our healthy Greek breakfasts for tourists from faraway nations who were coming to share the Greek light, the Greek sun.

Shops would normally be stocking shelves, preparing for the sun-burned Scandinavians and boisterous Italians, arriving by the planeload to create their own #GreekSummer hashtags and memories.

But in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and tight restrictions on travel, tourists aren’t coming– yet, at least.

A team of Rhodians– from various hotels and shops– got together and filmed a message that’s been shared on various social media platforms, letting their faraway friends know that all is well on the island and encouraging everyone to stay home and stay safe.

It’s a lovely message of solidarity and hope.

“Being apart teaches us how to be together,” the message on the video says.

Featured photo by Serhat Beyazkaya on Unsplash

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest
Avatar

You may also like

Remembering Michael Sotirhos: First Greek-American Ambassador to Greece

Greek Easter Daydreaming: A Short Film by Theo...

Tasty, Spicy Olive Oil Cookies from Crete (via...

Today’s Tradition: Lazarakia, or Little Lazarus Breads

Five Great Videos Made by Musicians in the...

Award-Winning Documentary About WWII Zakynthos Jewish Community Streaming...

On This Day April 8, 1943: Thessaloniki Boys...

Vacation Plans Cancelled? Travel to Greece Through Wine

Recipe: A Michelin-Starred Spanakorizo by One of Greece’s...

This Coronavirus Cretan Ballad Has People In Tears

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.