Resilient Businessman Defies Odds, Opens Souvlaki Shop Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

While tens of thousands of businesses throughout New York City have closed– some even permanently– because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the government-imposed closures on all non-essential businesses, one resilient and enterprising Greek thinks he can defy the odds… and open a business.

Niko Lamprou opened Niko’s Souvlaki in New York City’s Greekest neighborhood, Astoria, Queens, on April 6, the same week when COVID-19 cases in the city were expected to peak and just the day before New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the state’s closure of schools and nonessential businesses through April 29.

Lamprou, seen wearing a mask and gloves as he takes customers’ orders, took a huge financial risk in opening his business in what many are calling the worst economic times since the Great Recession, or maybe even the Great Depression.

Niko is complying with state orders and only offering delivery and take out and he’s going to great lengths to ensure the safety of the food he’s preparing, as well as customers.

In addition to serving his growing clientele in the neighborhood, one of Niko’s first orders of business will be to show his support to doctors and nurses at the Mt. Sinai hospital, nearby. He plans to send 100 souvlaki sandwiches.

Watch the report from NBC New York 4

