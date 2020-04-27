Popular Greek Restaurant Chain Donating Thousands of Meals to Hospitals

Although closed since mid-March, the grill is fired at Avra’s 48th Street location in Midtown Manhattan with an assembly-line of cooks grilling swordfish, salmon and chicken, while another team is adding the finishing touches on healthy, hearty Greek salads.

Avra Group— with two restaurants in New York City and one in Beverly Hills, California have been stepping up to support and thank the healthcare heroes working round the clock to save lives during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The group is donating thousands of meals— 100 a day to five hospitals in New York City and two in Los Angeles as a simple— yet profound— “thank you,” according to Nick Tsoulos, one of the principals of the group.

“At a time when we are being asked to stay home to stay safe, these people are risking their lives every day by going to work to save lives,” Tsoulos said, adding that “It’s the least we can do.”

The entire campaign is being subsidized by the Avra Group and features items from the menu, including pastitsio, grilled fish which Avra is famous for and all accompanied by Greek salads.

In Los Angeles, Avra is donating meals to Cedars Sinai and Martin Luther King Hospital and the local police and fire departments.

In New York City, the team is delivering 100 meals daily to Mt Sinai, Weill Cornell NY Presbyterian, NYU Langone, the Hospital for Special Surgery and Montefiore.

