Planning to Island Hop in Greece This Summer? Here’s What to Expect

Details have begun emerging on how Greece will open to international travelers on May 14, including how ferryboats crossing the Aegean and Ionian Seas will operate during an ongoing health crisis.

Greek Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis explained in a press conference that the European Digital Green Certificate would be needed for voyages, as would the use of COVID-19 rapid tests and limited capacity on routes.

Details about the Digital Green Certificate haven’t been rolled out yet, nor have explanations about how non-European Union travelers would comply, or if their own national documentation — a CDC coronavirus immunization certificate, for example — would suffice.

Ferry routes will launch with 55% capacity on ferry boats with cabins and 50% on boats without cabins.

The European Union introduced its plans for the Digital Green Certificate on March 17 but is deferring to individual countries to adopt and implement the plan.

