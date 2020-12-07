Paul Sarbanes, Longtime U.S. Senator from Maryland who Championed Greek American Causes Passes Away

Paul S. Sarbanes, the son of Greek immigrants who rose the ranks of the Democratic Party becoming one of the nation’s most powerful and respected U.S. Senators, died Sunday night, according to his son. He was 87.

The former Democratic lawmaker “passed away peacefully this evening in Baltimore,” said a statement by U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes, who represents Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District.

We will publish a more informative tribute in the coming days.

