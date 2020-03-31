Outpouring of Support for NYC Restaurateur Andy Koutsoudakis; GoFundMe for Hospital Supplies Approaching $50,000

Family and friends of a popular Greek American restauranteur have transformed a GoFundMe campaign page into a beautiful tribute to a beloved husband, father, grandfather and businessman,

Friends of Andy Koutsoudakis started a fundraising campaign via the GoFundMe platform to raise money for medical supplies for Richmond University Medical Center in New York, where Koutsoudakis was being treated for Coronavirus before he passed away.

An update on the campaign page noted that supplies will be distributed to other hospitals, as well, including in Greece.

“Very proud to share that we just placed our first order for 10,000 surgical face shields and 8,000 n95 masks to be distributed throughout NY. Thank you and god bless all of you for making this happen. An additional order is being placed for several thousand more to be distributed in Greece where my family is from, and this just keeps growing. Many friends and family, but also from so many complete strangers. Love converted to good will. God bless you all and god bless my dad,” said Andreas Koutsoudakis.

The initial goal of the campaign was set at $2,500– which was exceeded within hours of the campaign’s launching.

Members of Koutsoudakis’ family are posting images of the late Andy Koutsoudakis with his children and grandchildren, while members of his extended family are posting heartfelt message of love of the deceased man, as well as “mantinades,” or tradition couplet poetry that is often improvised during song in his native Crete.

“Και αρχοντιά και λεβεντιά, και ανθρωπιά και χάρη, ολες τις είχες Συμπέθερε μου, ο χάρος πριν σε πάρει,” one individual wrote in the comments section of the GoFundMe page.

As of the writing of this story, the fundraising campaign has raised more than $44,000.

