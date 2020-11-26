Online Conference: The Morning After the Golden Dawn Trial

Take part in an online conference being offered by the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy taking place on Thursday, December 10th from 2pm to 3:30pm EST. This speaker series is part of the Hellenic Studies Initiative at the University of Toronto.

A brief description of the lecture topic is provided below.

The seminar will begin with a brief recount of the court proceedings and the legal disputes. An attempt will be made to provide a historical explanation of the phenomenon that is “Golden Dawn” and an appraisal of the judicial verdict. Has Golden Dawn exited the political landscape? Can Golden Dawn reappear? What are the prospects of the Far Right in Greece under conditions where a health, economic and geopolitical crisis prevails? Can the system of government be safeguarded from it? Can Europe cope?

Speakers

Prof. Dimitris Christopoulos, Professor at the Department of Political Science and History of Panteion University of Social and Political Science. He was President of the Greek League for Human Rights and of the International Federation for Human Rights. Christopoulos testified as witness on behalf of the civil part at the Golden Dawn trial. For further information on Christopoulos’ work, books, articles and public interviews click here.

Phil Triadafilopoulos is Associate Professor of Political Science at the Center for European Russian and Eurasian Studies at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto. He teaches courses in political science and public policy and conducts research in the areas of immigration and citizenship policy in Europe and North America. Triadafilopoulos received his PhD in Political Science for the New School for Social Research and is a former Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada Postdoctoral Fellow. He held a two-year visiting research fellowship at the Institute for Social Sciences at Humboldt University, was a Visiting Professor at the Hertie School of Governance and a Visiting Fellow at the Institute for German Studies at the University of Birmingham.

The Morning after the Golden Dawn Trial in Athens | Hellenic Studies Lecture Series

Date: Thursday, December 10, 2020

Time: 2 pm to 3:30 pm EST

Speakers: Prof. Dimitris Christopoulos, Panteion University; Prof. Phil Triadafilopoulos, CERES (moderator)

To register for this online event, click here.

