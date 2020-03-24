Yale’s Nicholas Christakis Offers Powerful Messages on Coronavirus

Yale University scientist, researcher, physician and author Nicholas Christakis conducted an interviewed last Friday on the PBS show Amanpour and Company.

Christakis, who recently video-chatted with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, shared an important message for us all: Even in trying times, humans show an innate instinct for good.

Had a very interesting conversation with @NAChristakis about our action plan for COVID-19 and our health system. We're basing our strategies on sound scientific advice, and Greece is very privileged to have such eminent scientists to call upon, wherever they may be. pic.twitter.com/vh3S4HpFKd — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) March 23, 2020

It’s a case he makes in his latest book “Blueprint: The Evolutionary Origins of a Good Society.”

During his PBS interview, Christakis speaks about this latest theory while explaining the importance of social distancing and why it actually works.

The author offers valuable insights on topics such as how coronavirus compares to past pandemics; how the United States’ response compares to that of other countries and how this pandemic may impact the world sociologically.

Watch the interview with Nicholas Christakis

