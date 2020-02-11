First Female Greek Ambassador to US Arrives in Washington DC

The first woman Greek ambassador to the United States, Alexandra Papadopoulou, arrived in Washington DC last week to present her credentials to President Donald Trump.

Papadopoulou left her position as head of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ diplomatic bureau to assume the historic role in the US capital.

The announcement via the Greek Embassy in Washington comes only a few weeks following Mitsotakis’ US visit and meeting with Trump.

🇬🇷🇺🇸The new Ambassador of Greece to the U.S., Mrs Alexandra Papadopoulou, has arrived in Washington DC and presented today her credentials to @POTUS Donald Trump.

Read the Ambassador’s CV: https://t.co/PO8os3USbi

(Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian) pic.twitter.com/E3574IJl6O — Embassy of Greece (@GreeceInUSA) February 7, 2020

Trump described Mitsotakis as “an outstanding leader who, through reforms, has substantially contributed to accelerating Greece’s economic growth.”

The president also cited the “excellent, particularly strong and historic relationship between [Greece and the US] which was reinforced by recent positive developments in military, economic and strategic matters.”

Featured image / Joyce N. Boghosian, Official White House Photo

Papadopoulou enters the role with foreign affairs experience dating back to 1981, when she entered her country’s government ministry.

Among other titles, the Athens native served as Permanent Representative of Greece to the European Union, Ambassador of Greece to Uruguay and Paraguay and Deputy Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations.

Papadopoulou holds a law degree from the University of Athens and earned a master’s degree in international relations/law as a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania.

Papadopoulou speaks during her farewell reception as head of the European Rule of Law Mission. July 2019.

(Photo / EULEX Press Office)

The new ambassador’s appointment comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between Greece and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Last month, the Washington DC-based American Hellenic Institute sent a letter urging President Trump that “the U.S. must demonstrate strong, unequivocal support of Greece” and continue to strengthen relations by addressing Turkey’s “illegal actions.”

“Greece is an immensely valuable pillar of stability,” the letter stated, citing several US government officials and calling Turkey the “perpetrator of instability in [the Eastern Mediterranean].”

Read the full letter here.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.