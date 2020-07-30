New Book Explores Christian Stewardship From Historical Perspective

A newly released book explores explores the concept of Christian stewardship — a theological belief that humans are responsible for taking care of the world — from its historical contexts.

Written by theologian and scholar John G. Panagiotou, “The Path to Oikonomia with Jesus Christ as Our Lighthouse” is rooted in the biblical and patristic faith tradition of Orthodox Christianity.

Panagiotou writes about stewardship not as an optional or insignificant matter, but rather as a necessary means to experience spiritual life and growth.

Bishop Alexis of Bethesda, Maryland calls Panagiotou’s work a “beautiful book” that provides Christians with a “concise, yet comprehensive roadmap” to older conceptions of stewardship which were prevalent during the first six centuries of the common era..

“The appeal of [Panagiotou’s] work can be seen by the many successful seminars he has led that have transformed the life and work of parishes where he has spoken,” Bishop Alexis said in a review. “As Dr. Panagiotou affirms, stewardship is a gift that deepens the believer’s relationship with God and those in his community.”

“The Path to Oikonomia with Jesus Christ as Our Lighthouse” is available for purchase via Amazon and LuLu Books.

About the author

John G. Panagiotou is an Orthodox Christian theologian and scholar who holds dual professorships at Erskine Theological Seminary and Cummins Memorial Theological Seminary. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Wheeling Jesuit University, a master’s degree from St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary, and a doctorate from Erskine Theological Seminary. Panagiotou specializes in early Church history, patristics — the branch of Christian theology that deals with the lives, writings, and doctrines of the early Christian theologians — and Greek New Testament theology.

