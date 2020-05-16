Mykonos Club Scorpios Plans July Opening

Good news for travelers planning to visit the Greek island of Mykonos as one of the island’s most iconic clubs is planning a July opening.

With uncertainty gripping the Greek tourist market as the government scrambles to save what it can from the Covid-19-ravaged summer tourist season, the news from Scorpios is a breath of relief for many.

According to a post on the club’s Facebook page, Scorpios is planning a July opening.

“As the situation in Greece seems to be clearing, we’re looking ahead to July as we tentatively plan to open our doors again—at least for our local community if international travel is still restricted.”

A cautionary note, however, that plans may have to change again.

“We’ll keep an eye on the situation and our plans may have to change again, but in the meantime, please stay healthy, stay mindful, and stay tuned for more details and more live streams and online events.”

Known for its Jetset parties and weekly Sunday event called “Sneaky Sundays” that featured a regular cast of international DJs, the club is a mainstay amongst the world’s elite partiers.

Scorpios operates an all-day restaurant and beach service in a quiet cove that offers customers stunning views of the sea and a sunset that people flock to see nightly.

