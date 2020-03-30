More than 50,000 Watched Live-Streamed Divine Liturgy from Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople

In these extraordinary times when people are locked at home and places of worship have been shuttered by authorities as potential threats to public health, Greek Orthodox Churches throughout the world are adjusting and using technology to continue reaching their faithful.

On Sunday, March 29, 20920, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, the spiritual center of the world’s Orthodox Christian Church broadcast its own Divine Liturgy services from St. George Cathedral in Istanbul, Turkey, via its Facebook page.

Although numerous chanters, priests– even Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew were present during the liturgy, several times the camera turned and showed a completely empty church– one that is usually packed full of worshipers and pilgrims from throughout the world.

The Patriarchate issued a world-wide decree on March 18, effectively shuttering tens of thousands of Churches under its jurisdiction throughout the world, including in North America, Australia and throughout Asia and Europe.

After the initial announcement forcing churches to close, a revision announcement was issued for the United States, allowing parishes to continue services but with locked doors.

In the United States, dozens of parishes throughout the nation are live-streaming their services.

Watch the March 29, 2020 Divine Liturgy:

