Live With Gregory Pappas (Episode 8) Making Fancy Briam

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
In the eighth edition of my live-streamed show, my cousin Chef Akis Tzanakakis and I show you how to cook a fancy briam.

What is exactly is briam? A delicious combination of roasted vegetables — but the Greek way, of course.

When selecting your ingredients, it is IMPORTANT to look at the size of each vegetable. You should try to get veggies that are about the same circumference when cut in thin, round slices. 

Tips — start with your eggplant. Make sure you buy baby eggplant (also called Italian eggplant) and go from there. The hardest vegetable to find in a large circumference is the carrot. But you might get lucky. As for the tomatoes, I found that plum tomatoes work best because they’re longer rather than rounder.

See the full list of ingredients below.

Ingredients

Two of each:

  • Zucchini
  • Italian eggplant
  • Potatoes 
  • Yellow squash
  • Long green peppers
  • Long red peppers
  • Onions

A 1/2 bunch each of:

  • Parsley
  • Dill
  • Mint
  • Basil

Other ingredients

  • Tomato paste 
  • Tomato purée
  • Salt, pepper
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Feta cheese (optional)

Other necessities

  • A round pan (Not mandatory. A rectangular glass Pyrex will also do)
  • A really sharp knife
  • A really steady hand
  • A really sharp eye
  • A few toothpicks
  • Patience and love 

Tune in on Sunday, May 17 at 3 PM EST! Click here to RSVP on Facebook. You don’t need a Facebook account to watch the live stream. We will publish a recording of the full episode afterward.

Editor’s note: A special thanks to Greece-based blogger Gabriel Nikolaidis for providing the photograph of briam which appears at the top of this article. Follow Gabriel on Instagram and see his own briam recipe on his website.

