Live With Gregory Pappas (Episode 3) Explores Tourism Prospects for Greece 2020

On the third episode of my live-streamed show, I welcomed four individuals who are experiencing the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic first-hand in Greece.

All four work in tourist related industries and shared their personal perspectives, as well as the realities of the ramifications of the world coming to a screeching halt on their professional endeavors.

Tim Ananiadis is the General Manager of the Grand Bretagne Hotel in Athens, which closed its doors for the first time in 150 years. He spoke at length about the steps the hotel is taking to re-open in June.

Melina Pispa, co-founder of the popular beach accessories brand Sun of a Beach shared her views on how the pandemic has impacted retail shops that are tied to the tourist business. She offered a hopeful perspective, mentioning that online sales have actually increased over last year.

Finally, Carsten Stehr and Michalis Sigkounas, proprietors of two of the most iconic clubs in Mykonos, Jackie O and Jackie O Beach, spoke of the impact the islands will feel with the new realities of post-Coronavirus Greece.

Watch the complete interview here:

