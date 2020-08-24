Legendary Greek Singer Yiannis Poulopoulos Passes Away

The music of Yiannis Poulopoulos defined an entire generation of Greek music and film and his album, “O Dromos” remains to this day, the biggest selling album in Greek music history.

On Sunday, the legendary singer— who ranks as one of the top five best-selling artists in history— took his final journey. Poulopoulos was 79 and passed away after a long illness.

Tonight, the Sky is Crying… he sang in the hit film “Mia Kyria Sta Bouzoukia” in 1967.

Some of Poulopoulos’ classic songs:

To Agalma

Ola Dika Sou Matia Mou

Tha Pio Apopse To Feggari

Pia Nyhta S’Eklepse

Kamaroula Mia Stalia

Mia Fora Monaha Ftanei

