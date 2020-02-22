Lefteris Petrounias Wins Gold at Melbourne World Championships

Olympic champion Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece claimed the gold medal in the rings final at the International Gymnastics Federation World Cup in Melbourne, Australia.

The three-time world champion is vying for a spot at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. He missed most of the 2019 season due to injury, which set him back in international rankings.

To secure his place in Tokyo, Petrounias, who is nicknamed the “lord of the rings” by his fans, will not only need to clinch gold in his next two competitions, but also receive better scores than he did in Melbourne.

Petrounias is one of the most successful gymnasts in the world. He is the 2016 Olympic champion, the 2018, 2017 and 2015 World champion, and a five-time (2011/2015-18) European medalist on the still rings (four gold and one bronze).

Watch his final in Melbourne, Australia

