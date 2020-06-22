Ja Rule Gyro Commercial Goes Viral on Internet

In perhaps one of the most unexpected advertisements, rapper Ja Rule praises a Los Angeles deli for having “the best motherf***ing gyros you’ve ever had in your life.”

As images from Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill appear a green-screen background, the rapper enthusiastically tosses pita bread while running through his pronunciations of dishes including “tzatziki,” “oktapodakia,” “avgolemono soup” and “kreatopita.”

“Come down to Papa Cristo’s,” Ja rule exclaims. “You can’t even pronounce the food — it’s so goddamn good!”

Sporting a t-shirt with “I <3 Greece” written across the front, the former best-selling artist puts a finishing touch on the advertisement by attempting his own rendition of a traditional Greek dance and belting out “Opa!”

Ja Rule experienced the peak of his fame in the early 2000s with four Grammy nominations and millions of records sold. But now it appears the rapper has ventured into the world of commercial acting.

The video has already garnered tens of thousands of views at the time of this article’s publication and has received media attention from outlets including CNN, TMZ, Daily Mail and Complex, among others.

Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill is located on 2771 West Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Watch Ja Rule’s gyro commercial

