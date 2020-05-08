Inside Greek Intensive Care COVID-19 Ward: See The Guardian’s In-Depth Video

Despite a decade old financial crisis that decimated its hospitals, Greece appears to have handled the COVID-19 pandemic well, with a far lower death toll than many other European nations.

The Guardian took cameras inside the Sotiria Hospital in Athens and spoke to Dr. Yota Lourida, head of the Covid clinic, who explains her team’s daily struggle and how her intensive care department dealt with the crisis.

In this emotionally-charged report, the doctors involved outline the steps taken by the country to mitigate against a potentially catastrophic outcome for a country like Greece with an aging population and a weak healthcare system.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.