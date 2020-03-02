60 Minutes Australia Explores Ikaria: The Island Where People Forget to Die

It’s the island where people live longer than anyone on earth — coined the place where people forget to die.

Numerous cookbooks, newspaper articles and television spots have explored the fascinating Greek island of Ikaria, where old age isn’t a number, but a state of mind.

60 Minutes Australia’s correspondent Liz Hayes visited the magical island where people live longer than anyone else on earth.

They’re also happier and healthier and have lower rates of cancer and heart disease and no dementia.

So how do so many people on Ikaria live to be 100 and still tend their olive trees, drink lots of red wine and dance the night away?

They reveal their secrets and you’ll be very surprised by what they say.

Watch the 60 Minutes Australia Segment

