I Promised Olympia Dukakis I’d Never Let the World Forget Her

Like many people across the world, I was overcome with sadness and grief at the passing of “Our Olympia.” To so many of us who had the chance to know and work with her, the words I keep hearing over and over again are how lucky we were to receive just a little bit of her energy and wisdom over the years.

We did receive a lot from her. We learned, we laughed. We were entertained by her film and theater productions. And somehow, we all grabbed a part of her spirit and made it a bit our own.

I was lucky to have spent a lot of time with her, even in the end. A week prior to her passing, I was at her bedside reminiscing with her about some of the things we did together.

Olympia and I on Hollywood Boulevard after the unveiling of her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

I reminded her of the films we made together and the movies we went to see. I reminded her that my dog, Duke, was named after her at her recommendation that I don’t give him a “cheesy Greek name like Zeus or Apollo.”

I reminded her of all of the Greek America Foundation events she attended over the years and, in particular, the very special year when we sponsored her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fun fact: Olympia hated the Star on the Walk of Fame and she wasn’t afraid to tell me that.

She once told me that it was a waste of $30,000 (the cost associated with the star that was fronted by the Greek America Foundation) and that in the end, “homeless people on Hollywood Boulevard would just piss all over it.” (Classic Olympia).

I then told her that the star would help people remember her.

“It will take more than a stupid star on the sidewalk for people to remember me,” she told me.

And she was right. I saw her beginning to lose consciousness again and asked her if she wanted me to sing her a Greek song. Barely alert, she whispered in typical Olympia honesty– “No. Please. Don’t. You have an awful voice.” And she pointed to my iPhone. “Play some Glykeria,” she whispered.

We sang together, with Glykeria playing in the background and then we agreed that it was time for her to sleep again, but not before she asked me to return on Easter Sunday. She asked me to bring some Tsoureki and Koulourakia and not to forget the red eggs.

“I’ll crack it over your head.” She told me. “Now let me sleep.”

As I walked out of her bedroom, I whispered to her that I’d never let the world forget her, while thinking that this could very well be the last time I’d see her. Like my own mother who was in hospice care at the end of her life, I knew that it was only a matter of time.

I never made it back to Olympia’s apartment for Easter. I got that fateful call from her beloved daughter Christina on Saturday morning– the day before Easter– that Olympia had passed.

I was shattered. Gutted. I immediately transformed my grief into developing a plan and went into overdrive to come up with the fulfillment of my promise to honor Olympia’s legacy, in perpetuity.

To me, and to so many people, Olympia wasn’t just an actor. In fact, her acting was the least of what defined her.

First and foremost, Olympia was a champion for the down-trodden. She believed fervently in the very Greek principles of justice and she worked hard all her life to support those whom she believed had been mistreated by society, or the system.

She was a champion for women’s equality and became an icon in the gay community for her outspoken belief that gays and lesbians should be treated just like everyone else.

Olympia as Grand Marshall at the San Francisco Pride Parade, the largest Pride Parade in the world with adoring followers wearing “Team Olympia” t-shirts marching behind her.

What struck me about Olympia the most was her sense of principle. She never did what society, or Hollywood, or her peers expected her to do, instead opting to do what she believed was right.

Immediately after her Academy Award, everyone expected her to “cash in” as they say in Hollywood and start pumping out role after role, just to make a quick buck while their star still was bright.

No. Olympia used her Oscar as an opportunity to portray obscure roles and share non-commercially viable themes that she wanted to bring more exposure to, particularly on stage.

Olympia where she felt comfortable the most– on stage.

“My ambition wasn’t to become famous after the Oscar,” she said after her Moonstruck win. “It was to give me the freedom to play the great parts.”

She accomplished that in several New York productions as Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children, Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey into Night and Tennessee Williams’ The Rose Tattoo.

She also turned down several high paying roles in order to devote more time to a lower-paying teaching job at New York University. Paraphrasing Pericles whom she recited to me often, she told me that it wasn’t only about the film credits, the statuettes and the awards, but the impact we could have on young kids’ hearts and minds.

Olympia and Cher, after winning Golden Globes for their roles in Moonstruck. The duo would go on to win Oscars for the same roles.

She also famously turned down a part that many thought was written for her– that of Nia Vardalos’ mother in My Big Fat Greek Wedding. After playing Cher’s Italian-American mother in her Oscar-winning role in Moonstruck, who better than Olympia to play a quintessential Greek American mother?

But Olympia said no. She shared her thoughts in an interview she gave me for Greek America Magazine back in 2008. “My experiences were not that way at all,” she revealed, adding that “That wasn’t the Greek community I was raised in. That wasn’t my Greek family.”

She said much of the same in numerous interviews, including in the Chicago Tribune in 2003 at the peak of the film’s success. “I wasn’t that enthusiastic about the part. But I’m happy it’s had success. I know some Greeks feel conflicted about it. I didn’t grow up with those kind of people. That wasn’t my Greek experience,” Olympia said in the interview, fearless of any backlash it may cause from within her own community.

Olympia was also a mentor to many young actors and directors, lending her name to numerous non-commercially viable projects– just to help young filmmakers, including two projects I was involved in.

Irene and Marie was a short that was written and directed by Alex Thompson– who was barely out of film school– that Olympia embraced, giving him the chance to add to his credits early on in his young career, a film with an Oscar winner. “All my life people said ‘no’ to me,” Olympia said to me when discussing Alex’s project. “Let’s be this young man’s ‘yes.'”

Barely out of film school, Olympia said “yes” to Alex Thompson’s short film “Irene and Marie” Here they are on set together.

Eleftheromania was another short film that I produced that Olympia embraced. It was a story from the Holocaust that I was passionate to share and she welcomed the entire crew into her home in New York City to shoot. She believed in the young writer, Joanna Tsanis, identifying her as a great talent from the script she had written.

What I recall the most from this project was Olympia’s desire to impart her own wisdom on Joanna by pausing the shoot a number of times and suggesting extemporaneous edits to the dialogue. It was the way she did it. Part maternal, part educator, part mentor– explaining to Joanna why she wanted to change the words she had written and why she thought it would make a better story.

Standing at her kitchen island with pencil in hand, Olympia with David Antoniuk, the director of Eleftheromania and Joanna Tsanis, the writer in whom she saw tremendous talent, discuss proposed changes to the script in real time in between filming.

I reached out to Christina and Stefan, two of Olympia’s kids and shared my idea– that the Greek America Foundation, an organization that Olympia supported with all her heart– should launch an annual prize that will award a $5000 cash prize to a female-led initiative in film or theatrical arts.

I felt that this would be a great way to honor Olympia’s legacy, and although we are still working out the details on how the prize will work, we are keeping the guiding principles simple– to honor the life and legacy of Olympia Dukakis by awarding an annual prize that is consistent with two of the things she cherished and fought for– women and the arts.

We have set a goal to endow $100,000, in order to be able to award an annual grant of $5000 in perpetuity as the Olympia Dukakis Prize.

I have made the lead gift of $1000 to launch the fund and I hope that you can pitch in any amount, big or small, to honor this amazing lady and everything she gave us, and the world.

Here is the information about the fund and the link to donate.